Walter Trout streams Please Take Me Home

Walter Trout has made another track from his upcoming album available to stream.

Please Take Me Home is taken from the album Battle Scars, released on October 23 via Provogue Records. The release will be followed by a November UK tour.

He’s previously streamed the tracks Tomorrow Seems So Far Away and Almost Gone.

The album reflects on Trout’s battle with liver disease and the transplant that saved his life.

He says: “I’m thrilled about this album, about my life and about my music. I feel that I’m reborn as a songwriter, a singer, a guitarist and a human being. I have a new chance at being the best musician and the best man that I can be. And I’m incredibly happy and grateful.”

Nov 17: Stockton Arc

Nov 18: Glasgow ABC

Nov 20: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Nov 21: London Forum

Nov 24: Leamington Spa Assembly