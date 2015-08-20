Walter Trout returns with Battle Scars

Blues icon Walter Trout has announced that he’ll release his latest album on October 23.

It’s titled Battle Scars and will be issued via Mascot Label Group’s Provogue Records. It’s his first release since the liver transplant that saved his life last year.

Trout, who returned to action in June with a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, says: “I’m thrilled about this album, about my life and about my music. I feel that I’m reborn as a songwriter, a singer, a guitarist and a human being.

“I have a new chance at being the best musician and the best man that I can be. And I’m incredibly happy and grateful.”

He’s released a stream of album opener Almost Gone. Hear it below.

Trout says of the track: “It captures the strength I got from my wife, urging me to go on fighting when I was in pain and on the verge of death. I looked into her eyes and she gave me the power to carry on. That experience is reflected in my playing on the song.”

The guitarist’s fans raised close to $250,000 to cover Trout’s medical bills. “My wife Marie says that all of the people who donated to our fundraiser bought stock in me and my liver,” he says. “When I play for them now, I have a responsibility to give back and offer the very best that I have.”

Trout will return to the UK for a run of dates in November.

Battle Scars tracklist

01. Almost Gone 02. Omaha Prelude 03. Omaha 04. Tomorrow Seems So far Away 05. Please Take Me Home 06. Playin’ Hideaway 07. Haunted By The Night 08. Fly Away 09. Move On 10. My Ship Came In 11. Cold, Cold Ground 12. Gonna Live Again 13. Sammy, Sammy