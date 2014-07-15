Wagner recovers after heart op

Former Alice Cooper guitarist Dick Wagner is recovering in hospital after heart surgery.

The 71-year-old was last week admitted after complaining of breathing problems and later underwent surgery to ‘clean up’ an artery. The work improved blood flow to the heart by 30%.

However, he remains under observation after developing a severe lung infection.

Dick’s son Robert says via Facebook: “Prayers are welcome right about now. My dad is still in the hospital with a deep lung infection. Tomorrow they will ‘wash’ his lungs. Doesn’t sound fun, but I’m hoping it works and he can breathe again.”

In 2007, Wagner suffered a serious heart attack but recovered and eventually returned to the stage.

He co-wrote many of Cooper’s biggest hits.