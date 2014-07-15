Trending

Wagner recovers after heart op

By Classic Rock  

Former Alice Cooper guitarist Dick Wagner in hospital with severe lung infection

null

Former Alice Cooper guitarist Dick Wagner is recovering in hospital after heart surgery.

The 71-year-old was last week admitted after complaining of breathing problems and later underwent surgery to ‘clean up’ an artery. The work improved blood flow to the heart by 30%.

However, he remains under observation after developing a severe lung infection.

Dick’s son Robert says via Facebook: “Prayers are welcome right about now. My dad is still in the hospital with a deep lung infection. Tomorrow they will ‘wash’ his lungs. Doesn’t sound fun, but I’m hoping it works and he can breathe again.”

In 2007, Wagner suffered a serious heart attack but recovered and eventually returned to the stage.

He co-wrote many of Cooper’s biggest hits.

See more Classic Rock news