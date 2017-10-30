VVon Dogma I Release Communion EP

Former Unexpect bassist Frederick Filiatrault, also known as ChaotH, has resurfaced in new act VVon Dogma I, bringing his 9 string bass prowess to the band’s recently released Communion EP.

The four-track EP is out now and can be purchased from the band’s Bandcamp page. It features title track Communion, for which the band have shot a brand new video, Hush, Lithium Blue and The Mask. The band cite the likes of Radiohead, Meshuggah. Deftones, Arvo Part, Hans Zimmer and more as inspiration and describe their sound as experimenting with elements of prog, djent, funk and electronic sampling.

“I wanted to feature my freak instrument of a nine-string bass,” Filiatrault told Prog. “It is often a Frankenstein of bits and pieces of writing. But I also want people to know it’s not about shredding or anything. I wanted to see how I could apply this weird playing style in a musically accessible venue. My art is song writing plus arranging and the 9 string is only one aspect of it. I find it definitely adds an interesting flavour. Hopefully people will see it for what it is as a whole.”

Joining the bassist are Blaise B. Leonard (synths and violin), Yoan Marier-Proulx (8 string guitar) and Kevin Alexander (drums).