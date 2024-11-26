UK alt-metal up-and-comers Vower return with new single Satellites

Vower have released anthemic new single Satellites.

The UK alt-metal band – featuring former members of cult outfits Palm Reader, Black Peaks and Toska – put the track out today (November 26), marking their first music since debut EP Apricity in July. The audio can be heard below, and a music video will follow very soon.

Vower comment on social media: “We’re very proud of this one, as we have pretty much done everything ourselves, from recording and mixing the parts in Rabea’s [Massaad, guitars] studio, to Rory [McLean, bass] creating the artwork and making an incredible video coming later today. Enjoy!”

The band announced their formation in May with the release of debut single Shroud. They commented at the time: “Shroud was one of the first bits of music we wrote and has acted as a catalyst for all the music that has come after. It’s an important piece of music for us and marks the first chapter of this band.”

The news came a few weeks after the revelation that singer Josh Mckeown’s previous group, Palm Reader, were about to break up. Palm Reader concluded a UK farewell tour at 2000 Trees in Cheltenham in July, and Vower made their live debut at the same festival during the same weekend.

Apricity’s release was followed by more festival shows, including Arctangent in the UK and Euroblast in Germany. The band will play their first headline show at Downstairs At The Dome in London on December 5. A second headliner at The Lower Third will follow the day after. Support at both dates will come from metal/shoegaze act Jar Of Blind Flies.

Vower will also be part of the bill for Download festival in Donington next year. The UK’s biggest rock/metal gathering announced more than 90 bands for 2025 two weeks ago, including headliners Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn. All three will be making their debuts at the top of the Download bill.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors