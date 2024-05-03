Palm Reader, Black Peaks and Toska members sound as magnificent as you’d expect in new band Vower

Members of beloved UK metal bands Palm Reader, Black Peaks and Toska have united in a brand-new outfit called Vower.

The collective – composed of vocalist Josh McKeown (Palm Reader), guitarists Rabea Massaad (ex-Dorje, ex-Toska) and Joe Gosney (ex-Black Peaks), drummer Liam Kearley (ex-Black Peaks) and bassist Rory McLean – have released their debut single Shroud.

Vower say of the new track: “Shroud was one of the first bits of music we wrote and has acted as a catalyst for all the music that has come after.

“It’s an important piece of music for us and marks the first chapter of this band.

“The song is about seeing things for what they really are, the lifting of a Shroud.”

The five-piece have also announced their first live shows, details of which can be found below.

Singer McKeown’s band Palm Reader announced their impending breakup in March.

The UK metalcore darlings will embark on one final tour of the UK in July.

Palm Reader explained the split in a statement: ​​“With a heavy heart, we have decided to end our time together as Palm Reader.

“We all have very different priorities now, compared to the lives we led when we formed the band in 2011.

“We collectively feel that ending Palm Reader now rather than simply ‘going on hiatus’ is the right thing for us to do as we grow as people and our lives move forward in different directions.

“These last 13 years have been extraordinary, and we can’t thank you enough for being on this journey with us. It has meant more to us than you’ll ever know.

“We will be embarking on one last run of UK dates and we hope you can make it out and give us the honour of playing for you one last time.”

The list of dates the band will play this summer is available below.

Jul 04: Southampton Joiners

Jul 05: London Underworld

Jul 06: Manchester Academy 3

Jul 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jul 12: Cheltenham 2000 Trees Festival

