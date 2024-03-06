Beloved UK metallers Palm Reader announce breakup, farewell tour: “We all have very different priorities now.”

UK metal band Palm Reader have announced their split.

The Nottingham sextet, who formed in 2011, will disband following one final tour of England in July.

The band explain their breakup in a statement shared today (March 6): “Dear friends,

“With a heavy heart, we have decided to end our time together as Palm Reader.

“We all have very different priorities now, compared to the lives we led when we formed the band in 2011. We collectively feel that ending Palm Reader now rather than simply ‘going on hiatus’ is the right thing for us to do as we grow as people and our lives move forward in different directions.

“These last 13 years have been extraordinary, and we can’t thank you enough for being on this journey with us. It has meant more to us than you’ll ever know.

“We will be embarking on one last run of UK dates and we hope you can make it out and give us the honour of playing for you one last time.”

The list of farewell dates is available below. Tickets to the headline shows will go on sale on Friday, March 8, at 10am UK time. Tickets to 2000 Trees festival are now available.

Palm Reader formed in 2011 and emerged with 2013 debut Bad Weather, followed by 2015’s Beside The Ones We Love. The band then put out their lauded third album Braille in 2018. Around its release, Fraser Lewry of Metal Hammer described Palm Reader as “one of the UK’s most exciting young hardcore bands”.

The six-piece’s fourth and final album, Sleepless, received a 9/10 review from Hammer’s Remfry Dedman in 2020.

“If you’ve slept on Palm Reader thus far, now’s the time to wake the fuck up,” Dedman wrote. “Sleepless is a distinct, idiosyncratic, beautifully crafted heavy album that it would be simply criminal to ignore.”

During their career, Palm Reader have shared stages with Cancer Bats, We Came As Romans, Black Peaks, Mutoid Man, Will Haven, Raging Speedhorn and, most recently, Thrice during a February 2024 UK tour.

Jul 4: Southampton Joiners

Jul 5: London Underworld

Jul 6: Manchester Academy 3

Jul 7: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jul 12: Cheltenham 2000 Trees festival