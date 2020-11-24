Vote in the 2020 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll

For many reasons, 2020 is unlikely to be a year many people are going to want to remember. But despite the pandemic and whatever other hardships life has thrown at us over the last 12 months, there’s still been some great art made in 2020, and it wouldn’t be right for that to be ignored.

So it’s time for you to decide who progged your world in 2020. Let’s rightly celebrate some great prog talent who continued, often against the odds, to entertain us with new music releases, what few live shows there were, live streams and events during lockdown and beyond...

To vote you can e-mail us your choices using the subject line ‘Readers’ Poll 2020’ to prog@futurenet.com. Closing date for entries is December 4. We look forward to seeing your choices.

CATEGORIES

BEST BAND

(Last year’s winner: Big Big Train)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Opeth, In Cauda Venenum)

FEMALE VOCALIST

(Last year’s winner: Marjana Semkina)

MALE VOCALIST

(Last year’s winner: David Longdon (Big Big Train))

GUITARIST

(Last year’s winner: John Petrucci)

BASSIST

(Last year’s winner: Nick Beggs)

KEYBOARD PLAYER

(Last year’s winner: Gleb Kolyadin (Iamthemorning))

DRUMMER

(Last year’s winner: Gavin Harrison (King Crimson, The Pineapple Thief))

REISSUE OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Marillion, Afraid Of Sunlight Deluxe Edition)

EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Marillion Weekends)

DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Effect of Brexit on touring musicians)

BEST UNSIGNED BAND

(Last year’s winner: A Formal Horse)

PROG PERSON OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Steve Hackett)

PROG’S UNSUNG HERO

(Last year’s winner: Nellie Pitts (The Merch Desk))