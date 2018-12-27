Vote in the 2018 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll

So how was your 2018? Proggy enough? We think so… True, we didn’t have new studio albums from big hitters like Steven Wilson, Opeth, Yes, Anathema or Marillion to contend with this year, but have a look at the Critics’ Choice on page 90 and I think you’ll see there’s still been some damn fine music that’s been made this year under the progressive banner. And we know, we’ve spent the last week going back over the past 12 months pooling our own choices

A reminder that Prog Person of The Year is a category for the artist you believe has excelled themselves this year. Gone above and beyond in their chosen field - not simply your favourite artist who actually may not have done that much this year (there are other categories that cater for that). And Unsung Hero is, as it suggests, there to honour those working tirelessly behind the scenes but who still plays a major role in helping the prog cause. They just do it away from the spotlight.

And finally, please don’t vote for the passing of an artist in the Disappointment category. There are far more respectful ways of paying tribute to any musician who has sadly passed and these votes won’t be considered.

To vote you can either fill in the form to the right, or photocopy it, and post it to us by January 7 to Prog, Future Publishing, The Emerson Building, 4-8 Emerson Street, London, SE1 9DU. Or you can e-mail us your choices using the subject line ‘Readers’ Poll 2018’ to prog@futurenet.com

CATEGORIES

BEST BAND

(Last year’s winner - Anathema)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Anathema - The Optimist)

FEMALE VOCALIST

(Last year’s winner - Lee Douglas (Anathema))

MALE VOCALIST

(Last year’s winner - Vincent Cavanagh (Anathema))

GUITARIST

(Last year’s winner - Steve Hackett)

BASSIST

(Last year’s winner - Nick Beggs)

KEYBOARD PLAYER

(Last year’s winner - Andy Tillison (TheTangent))

DRUMMER

(Last year’s winner - Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train))

REISSUE OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Marillion - Misplaced Childhood)

EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Big Big Train, Cadogan Hall Concerts)

DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - John Wetton R.I.P.)

VENUE OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Royal Albert Hall)

BEST UNSIGNED BAND

(Last year’s winner - Schooltree}

PROG PERSON OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner - Steven Wilson)

PROG’S UNSUNG HERO

(Last year’s winner - Nellie Pitts (The Merch Desk))