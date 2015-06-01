Von Hertzen Brothers unveil sensitive side

Von Hertzen Brothers have released a video for Hold Me Up ahead of their appearance at Download this month. The song is taken from the band’s current album New Day Rising, the follow-up to 2013’s Nine Lives.

Hold Me Up “portrays the seldom-seen mainstream side of VHB,” say the Brothers. “We were aiming for an honest, all-embracing declaration of love for someone who stands beside us through storms and rains. Soundscape-wise we wanted it to be very ‘90s and to achieve this we wrote a string orchestration that The Manics would be proud of.

“Back in 2012 an artist called Tapio Rosenius drilled 2012 holes in an oil tank to make a wonderful piece of art. In 2015, an opportunity arose for us to shoot a music video for Hold Me Up at this amazing location. The light plays a big role here, as the song is all about the having an element of light in our lives. Someone who is always there for us… like the sun… even though we might not always see it.”

Hold Me Up is available now from iTunes or Amazon. Von Hertzen Brothers play Download Festival on Sunday June 14.

