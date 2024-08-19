Von Hertzen Brothers share first music from In Murmuration. Listen to Starlings here...

Finnish prog rock trio Von Hertzen Brothers have shared the first music from their upcoming album In Murmuration. You can listen to Starlings below.

The band will release the album, their ninth studio album, through their DoingBeingMusic label on October 25.

"We had the song title Starlings in our heads since, as ardent bird enthusiasts, we just love those birds and their murmuration in the sky," says guitariuist and vocalist Mikko Von Hertzen. "I actually had a simple note on my phone from way back that said: “Song title: Starlings - their movement and intuitive flow.



"The murmuration of those beautiful little birds is a very poetic and metaphoric phenomenon. At least we think so. The science behind it is absolutely fascinating: How the birds read each other while manoeuvring at great speed, creating these absolutely amazing formations and shapes that continuously change. And they do it not for the beauty of it but for protection from predators. Anyway, to our eyes it looks much like the dance of the northern lights made by birds.

"So, we decided to write a song about it… In the end, the song turned out to talk more about that natural and beautiful flow versus how clumsy we humans are. Essentially, it’s a song about how there is power and beauty in teamwork and how the individual elbowing and struggle to succeed is unappealing, ugly and tiring. Of course, we tried to write it in a funny, relatable way."

In Murmuration will be released on limited-edition crystal-clear vinyl gatefold LP, CD and digital. Merch bundles will be available from the band’s website.

Pre-order In Murmuration.

The band will play four launch shows in Finland and the UK at the end of 2024 before returning to the UK, Europe and the US, including Cruise to the Edge in spring 2025. You can see the UK dates below.

Von Hertzen Brothers - Starlings - YouTube Watch On

Von Hertzen Brothers UK shows

Nov 28: Troon Winter Storm Festival

Nov 29: Buckley The Tivoli

Nov 30: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock

Dec 02: London The Garage