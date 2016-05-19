Von Hertzen Brothers say next album in the works

Von Hertzen Brothers have said their next album is in the works.

The band have signed to 7pm Management – who have Skindred and The Qemists on their roster – to raise their international profile following the success of their last album New Day Rising.

Singer and guitarist Mikko von Hertzen says: “Both myself and my brothers Kie and Jonne are really pleased to be joining forces with 7pm Management for the next chapter in what seems like a natural progression for us. We are already drawing up plans while writing material for our next album which we are all extremely excited about.

“Hopefully we can now together start to replicate our domestic success in other markets and continue to build the band into what we know it has the potential to be.”

Von Hertzen Brothers have been confirmed for the Ramblin’ Man Fair in Kent, UK, in July.

Von Hertzen Brothers tour 2016

Jun 10: Kaarina Saaristo Open, Finland

Jun 11: Turku Viking Line Abp, Finland

Jun 17: Seinajoki Ilmsjoen Musiikkijuhlat, Finland

Jul 09: Kajaani Kainuun Musiikijuhlat, Finland

Jul 22: Laukaa Ext Ventures Oy, Finland

Jul 23: Aberbeeg Steelhouse Festival, UK

Jul 24: Kent Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

