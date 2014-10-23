Volbeat to take 6 months off

Volbeat won’t start recording their sixth album until they’ve taken a six-month break, says drummer Jon Larsen.

Frontman Michael Poulsen recently reported he’d begun working on songs for the follow-up to last year’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies – their first to feature former Anthrax guitarist Rob Caggiano.

Now Larsen tells SRO Mag: “Michael is already planning small bits and pieces. There’s not really any new music in the works.

“We still have weeks left of touring in the US then we’re going to the UK for ten days. After that we have six months off for the first time in two years.”

The drummer is looking forward to getting into the studio with Poulsen when the time comes. “I’m kind of the guy that Michael bounces his ideas off,” he says. “He comes up with 99.9% of the material. But if the rest of us have an idea and he thinks it’s good, he’ll use it.

“Once he’s put some flesh on those bones, he and I will go into the rehearsal room and then the other guys will come in, and we may end up with music. Who knows?”

Volbeat’s next album is expected in autumn 2015. The band return to the UK next month:

Nov 14: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 15: Glasgow Barrowlands

Nov 16: Manchester O2 Academy

Nov 17: London Roundhouse

Nov 19: Portsmouth Pyramid

Nov 20: Norwich UEA