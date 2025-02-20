Bloodstock festival announces one-day Winter Gathering event headlined by doom legends Candlemass

Bloodstock Open Air has announced a Winter Gathering offshoot for December.

The Derbyshire-based festival will take over KK’s Steel Mill down the road in Wolverhampton for a one-day, two-stage event on December 6. Headliners Candlemass have been confirmed and tickets are on sale now.

Joining Candlemass on the lineup’s main stage will be Venom Inc. playing their 2018 album Ave in full, plus Raised By Owls, Hellripper, Tortured Demon and King Kraken. Acts confirmed for the second stage are Red Method, Thuum and Hellripper.

Also at the event will be signing sessions, DJs and more activities still to be announced.

Candlemass comment: “Candlemass are proud to be a part of the Bloodstock Winter Gathering! We have always felt welcome on British soil and we’re excited to be there once again and deliver our special brand of Swedish doom metal! See ya all soon… Love you!!!”

The Winter Gathering will follow the 2025 edition of Bloodstock Open Air, set to be held at Catton Hall from August 7 to 10. Headlining the four-day outdoor weekender will be Trivium, Machine Head and Gojira. Weekend tickets have already sold out, as have day tickets for the Sunday with Gojira. Day tickets for Friday (featuring Trivium) and Saturday (featuring Machine Head) are still available.

Rounding out the Bloodstock bill will be Emperor, Lacuna Coil, Lord Of The Lost, Mastodon, Ministry and many more.

Earlier this week, Machine Head announced details of their new album. Unatoned will be released on April 25 via Nuclear Blast and Imperium, and the singles These Scars Won’t Define Us and Unbound are currently streaming.

During an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer last year, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy revealed the band will play their 2005 breakthrough album Ascendancy in full during their slot. They are currently performing the record in its entirety on a European tour with Bullet For My Valentine.

“We’ve discussed adding in the special-edition original songs as well,” Heafy also told us, referencing Ascendancy’s bonus tracks Blinding Tears Will Break The Skies and Washing Away Me In The Tides.