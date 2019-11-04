Volbeat debut new video featuring Clutch's Neil Fallon

Volbeat have launched the video for their latest single Die To Live, featuring Clutch mainmain Neil Fallon. The track is taken from Volbeat's seventh studio album Rewind, Replay, Rebound, and also features Raynier Jacob Jacildo and Doug Corcoran from American singer-songwriter JD McPherson’s band.

"A couple of months ago I flew up to Boston to meet up with Volbeat to film the video for their new single, Die to Live," says Fallon. "It was a breeze to make, maybe four hours. It’s a catchy straight-ahead rocker of a song and I am flattered to have been asked to participate."

Volbeat singer Michael Poulsen adds: “We were thrilled to be able to get Neil, Raynier, and Doug together with us in the same room to shoot this video, and we’re really proud of how it came out. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did making it!”

A month ago Volbeat abandoned a show in Belfast as Poulsen suffered a sore throat while technical issues on stage prevented the band from being able to hear each other play. The abandonment came just days after Volbeat were forced to cancel their show in Bristol due to illness.

The tour continues. Full dates below, including the rescheduled Bristol and Belfast shows.

Nov 03: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany^

Nov 04: Antwerps Sportpaleis, Belgium^

Nov 05: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland^

Nov 07: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany^

Nov 08: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany^

Nov 10: Leipzig Arena Leipzig, Germany^

Nov 11: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany^

Nov 12: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany^

Nov 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany^

Nov 15: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany^

Nov 17: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria^

Nov 19: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands^

Nov 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium^

Nov 23: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Nov 25: Trondheim Trondheim Spektrum, Norway

Nov 27: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Nov 29: Stockholm Tele2Arena, Sweden

Dec 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 5-7: Nurburg, Germany: Rock am Ring

Jun 5-7: Nuremberg, Germany: Rock im Park

Jun 11-13: Interlaken, Switzerland: Greenfield Festival

Jun 16: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK (rescheduled free show for Oct 2019 Belfast ticket holders)

Jun 17: Bristol O2 Academy, UK (rescheduled from September 2019)

^ with special guests Baroness and Danko Jones