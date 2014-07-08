Volbeat, Anthrax set for Knotfest

Slipknot are to headline two nights of their own Knotfest festival in California.

The band will play on Saturday, October 25 and the following night at the event in San Bernardino – performing different sets on each night.

Knotfest US 2014 will feature a lineup curated by Slipknot, featuring more than 60 bands performing on five stages over three days. The weekend will feature performances from Danzig, Five Finger Death Punch, Volbeat, Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, Tech N9ne, Of Mice & Men, Black Label Society, Testament, Hatebreed, Atreyu, In This Moment, Carcass and others.

Slipknot promise unique sets each night, featuring brand new music and a new stage setup. In addition, all ticket holders will receive a digital copy of Slipknot’s forthcoming album.

The band’s Clown – M Shawn Crahan – says: “Knotfest is a chance for Slipknot to bring the sensory overload of a wild European festival – and now we’re coming for you, California.

“Playing two different sets over two nights at one location is a new experience in the history of this band.”

Full festival details are available here.