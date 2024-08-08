VOLA share hypnotic new single I Don't Know How We Got Here

Danish/Swedish prog quartet VOLA have shared their latest single, the smoothly hypnotic I Don't Know How We Got Here, which you can listen to below.
The new single is the third to be taken from their upcoming album, Friend Of A Phantom, which the band release through Mascot Records on November 1.
"I Don’t Know How We Got Here interweaves stories about tragic events in society with a story about a relationship slowly dying out," explains vocalist and guitarist Asger Mygind. "It seeks to portray the feeling of disbelief that follows when something valuable vanishes right in front of us."
Friend Of A Phantom sees the band building on their popular and eclectic approach to creating music as. drummer Adam Janzi explains: "There is always the pressure of continuing to climb the mountain. Embracing change and whatever new chapters may wait around the corner is a way to make life more enjoyable."
The band will tour Europe on their Friend Of A Phantom tour throughout November, with UK dates in London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol.You can see the full list of VOLA's European tour dates below.
Pre-order Friend Of A Phantom.
VOLA Friend Of A Phantom European Tour 2024
Nov 1: DEN Århus Voxhall
Nov 2: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik
Nov 3: NOR Oslo Vulkan Arena
Nov 5: To Be Announced
Nov 6: To Be Announced
Nov 8: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben
Nov 10: GER Berlin Columbia Theater
Nov 11: POL Krakow Hype Park
Nov 13: To Be Announced
Nov 14: AUT Vienna Flex
Nov 15: GER Munich Backstage Halle
Nov 16: SWI Zurich Komplex
Nov 17: ITA Milan Live Club
Nov 19: GER Cologne Kantine
Nov 21: FRA Paris Petit Bain
Nov 22: UK London Heaven
Nov 23: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Nov 24: UK Glasgow G2
Nov 25: UK Manchester Club Academy
Nov 26: UK Bristol SWX
Nov 27: LUX Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal
Nov 28: NED Eindhoven Effenaar
Nov 29: GER Hamburg Markthalle
Nov 30: DEN København Store Vega