VOLA share hypnotic new single I Don't Know How We Got Here

Danish/Swedish prog quartet VOLA have shared their latest single, the smoothly hypnotic I Don't Know How We Got Here, which you can listen to below.

The new single is the third to be taken from their upcoming album, Friend Of A Phantom, which the band release through Mascot Records on November 1.

"I Don’t Know How We Got Here interweaves stories about tragic events in society with a story about a relationship slowly dying out," explains vocalist and guitarist Asger Mygind. "It seeks to portray the feeling of disbelief that follows when something valuable vanishes right in front of us."

Friend Of A Phantom sees the band building on their popular and eclectic approach to creating music as. drummer Adam Janzi explains: "There is always the pressure of continuing to climb the mountain. Embracing change and whatever new chapters may wait around the corner is a way to make life more enjoyable."

The band will tour Europe on their Friend Of A Phantom tour throughout November, with UK dates in London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol.You can see the full list of VOLA's European tour dates below.

Pre-order Friend Of A Phantom.

VOLA - I Don't Know How We Got Here (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

VOLA Friend Of A Phantom European Tour 2024

Nov 1: DEN Århus Voxhall

Nov 2: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

Nov 3: NOR Oslo Vulkan Arena

Nov 5: To Be Announced

Nov 6: To Be Announced

Nov 8: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Nov 10: GER Berlin Columbia Theater

Nov 11: POL Krakow Hype Park

Nov 13: To Be Announced

Nov 14: AUT Vienna Flex

Nov 15: GER Munich Backstage Halle

Nov 16: SWI Zurich Komplex

Nov 17: ITA Milan Live Club

Nov 19: GER Cologne Kantine

Nov 21: FRA Paris Petit Bain

Nov 22: UK London Heaven

Nov 23: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 24: UK Glasgow G2

Nov 25: UK Manchester Club Academy

Nov 26: UK Bristol SWX

Nov 27: LUX Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal

Nov 28: NED Eindhoven Effenaar

Nov 29: GER Hamburg Markthalle

Nov 30: DEN København Store Vega

Get tickets.