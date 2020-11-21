Vokonis stream new single Through The Depths

Swedish retro prog metallers Vokonis have streamed their brand new single Through The Depths. The new single tackles mental illness and hints of a new musical era for the Swedish band.

"All members in our band have suffered or suffer from mental illness," explains guitarist/vocalist Simon Ohlsson. "We've used music as our outlet for a while now. We felt that we should dedicate one song to this matter lyrically, Through The Depths deal with the feelings of banding together, not isolating in yourself and go through it together."

Through The Depths, which also features the band;s new drummer Peter Ottosson, is a result of recording sessions that followed the release of the band's 2019 album Grasping Time and also features additional keyboards from former Opeth man Per Wiberg, which sees the band further expand into the prog landscape.