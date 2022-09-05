Watch Dave Grohl's daughter Violet share the stage with her dad for some gorgeous Jeff Buckley covers at Taylor Hawkins tribute show

It's hard to know what's received the most attention from Saturday night's bombastic and emotional tribute show in honour of Taylor Hawkins. The star-studded, six-hour concert created some truly historic moments at London's Wembley Stadium - not least the sight of a returning Them Crooked Vultures, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson playing Rush songs again and, perhaps most heartwarmingly of all, the amazing performance by Taylor Hawkins' son Shane for an anthemic My Hero.

As it happens, Shane was by no means the only youngster to make an impression. Earlier in the night, young drum prodigy Nandi Bushell took to the kit to bash out a brilliant rendition of Learn To Fly.

And, before that, another Foos kid got their moment to shine, as Dave Grohl's daughter Violet reminded everyone why she has all the skills to follow in her dad's footsteps.

At one point she teamed up with Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney and Jason Falkner to perform a rollocking version of The Zutons hit Valerie (though channelling more of Amy Winehouse's far superior version than the indie bop original). It was, however, her double-hit of Jeff Buckley covers that really stole the show.

With her dad Dave on the drums behind her, Violet put in a gorgeous performance of Grace and Last Goodbye, bringing a touch of class to an afternoon that was full of rock 'n' roll showmanship and louder-than-life characters.

Many will, of course, already be well aware of Violet's talents as a singer - she made headlines last year for her performance of an Amy Winehouse classic.

Between Violet, Shane and Nandi, one thing is certainly for sure: the future of music absolutely looks like it's in safe hands.

Watch some moments from Violet's performances below.

violet grohl with his dad dave grohl playing last goodbye in tribute of taylor hawkins 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7rcMI7TymtSeptember 3, 2022 See more

grace by violet grohl #TaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/IgxZTDnYokSeptember 3, 2022 See more

Violet Grohl sings Jeff Buckley for #TaylorHawkins while her dad Dave Grohl plays drums @AlainJohannes @GregKurstin @foofighters #taylorhawkinstribute #TaylorHawkinsWembley 🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/QgUR3UMKFhSeptember 3, 2022 See more