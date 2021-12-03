Watch Violet Grohl cover Amy Winehouse classic for Dave Grohl’s Hanukkah Sessions

Violet Grohl has joined her father Dave and Foo Fighters/Adele producer Greg Kurstin to perform Amy Winehouse’s Take The Box on night five of the duo’s second annual Hanukkah Sessions series.

Having revisited their 2020 promise to cover songs by Jewish artists as a way of celebrating the Festival Of Lights, Grohl senior and his producer pal have already posted their takes on classic tracks by Lisa Loeb, Ramones, Barry Manilow and Van Halen, and Violet Grohl joins the celebrations by supplying lead vocals on a cover of Take The Box, the poignant second single from the late North London singer’s debut album Frank.

Introducing the song on the Foo Fighters‘ YouTube channel, Dave Grohl writes: “Despite this song's mention of a ‘Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,’ it's common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish. Gone far too soon...Ms. Amy Winehouse and Take The Box.”

Violet Grohl has stepped up to join her father on more than one occasion during 2021, including a stint fronting the Foo Fighters during their set at this summer’s Lollapalooza festival.