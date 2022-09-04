Watch Taylor Hawkins' son Shane steal the show by smashing My Hero at emotional tribute gig for his dad

Shane's performance was so good that some fans are even calling for him to officially become Foo Fighters' new drummer

Unless you were living in a sound-proof bunker in some deep pit in the dark corner of the moon this past weekend, chances are that last night's epic Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium in London has been on your radar. The show has prompted an outpouring of heartwarming celebration as fans have reacted to the unbelievable number of rock legends to have appeared on the night, as well as commemorate the memory of Taylor, who died in March aged 50.

The final segment of the show featured Foo Fighters returning to the stage for a three-song run of Foos classics, the highlight of which was undoubtedly the appearance of Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane, who took his place behind the kit for a rousing rendition of My Hero.

Shane, who went viral earlier this year when a video of him playing the track was posted online, did his father proud, producing an imperious performance that blew away everyone in attendance - including Foos frontman Dave Grohl, who was clearly bowled over by Shane's confidence.

Unsurprisingly, Shane's drumming was a hot topic of conversation on social media soon after, with countless fans praising his performance - and some even going as far as to suggest he could step into his dad's shoes as Foos' full-time drummer moving forwards. 

At present, it's unknown what Foo Fighters' plans are for the future, but we can only hope they can take some solace in knowing that Taylor's immense talent and magnetic charisma absolutely live on in his son.

Watch footage of Shane's performance below and read some of the internet's reactions just below that.

