Watch Taylor Hawkins' son Shane steal the show by smashing My Hero at emotional tribute gig for his dad

Unless you were living in a sound-proof bunker in some deep pit in the dark corner of the moon this past weekend, chances are that last night's epic Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium in London has been on your radar. The show has prompted an outpouring of heartwarming celebration as fans have reacted to the unbelievable number of rock legends to have appeared on the night, as well as commemorate the memory of Taylor, who died in March aged 50.

The final segment of the show featured Foo Fighters returning to the stage for a three-song run of Foos classics, the highlight of which was undoubtedly the appearance of Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane, who took his place behind the kit for a rousing rendition of My Hero.

Shane, who went viral earlier this year when a video of him playing the track was posted online, did his father proud, producing an imperious performance that blew away everyone in attendance - including Foos frontman Dave Grohl, who was clearly bowled over by Shane's confidence.

Unsurprisingly, Shane's drumming was a hot topic of conversation on social media soon after, with countless fans praising his performance - and some even going as far as to suggest he could step into his dad's shoes as Foos' full-time drummer moving forwards.

At present, it's unknown what Foo Fighters' plans are for the future, but we can only hope they can take some solace in knowing that Taylor's immense talent and magnetic charisma absolutely live on in his son.

Watch footage of Shane's performance below and read some of the internet's reactions just below that.

Shane Hawkins doing his father proud with this epic cover of @foofighters 'My Hero' at Wembley Stadium last night ❤️#taylorhawkinstribute #taylorhawkinspic.twitter.com/ElxwCwBSd6September 4, 2022 See more

Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane, does his father proud as he sits behind the kit for @FooFighters' performance of "My Hero."#FooFighters #TaylorHawkinsTributepic.twitter.com/PU705CpO2RSeptember 3, 2022 See more

Shane Hawkins played like it’s his throne. Not a dry eye over here. Cheers Shane. pic.twitter.com/9p2ZjVLZDB #taylorhawkinstribute #foofighters #shanehawkinsSeptember 3, 2022 See more

The pure joy and happiness on Dave’s face while watching Taylor’s son Shane Hawkins play drums on My Hero 😭😭 #taylorhawkinstribute pic.twitter.com/SNd6uAoLdESeptember 3, 2022 See more

Shane Hawkins playing my hero in front of all them people 💔 Like the Sunday before a new school year wasn’t emotional enoughSeptember 4, 2022 See more

bawling at 5 in the morning watching Shane Hawkins play the drums at his dads tribute concertSeptember 4, 2022 See more

Glad to see Shane Hawkins play “My Hero” w/ @foofighters. Saw him play drums w/ his dad when NHC played @theTroubadour. That young man could hold his own behind the kit. Song always reminds me of my dad & takes on new meaning seeing him play it for his dad. #TaylorHawkinsTributeSeptember 3, 2022 See more

Can Shane Hawkins join the @foofighters please? 🥁September 4, 2022 See more

For the Foos to continue Shane Hawkins needs to join the band. It’s the only way forward. 😢 #taylorhawkinstribute @foofighters #ShaneHawkinsSeptember 3, 2022 See more