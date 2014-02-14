VIDEO: Rock And Metal Legends Talk Horror

Kirk Hammett, Slash, Kerry King and Misfits legend Doyle sat down for a horror movie roundtable at Kirk’s recent horror fest, Fear Festevil.

The gang covered a range of topics but, most importantly, looked like the kinda guys who’d probably know what they’re talking about. Doyle, we’re looking at you here, mate.

See what the music icons had to say below!

Kirk Von Hammett’s Fear FestEvil took place at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, California, and featured a range of exhibitions, horror screenings and live performances – including a set from thrash legends Exodus that saw a cameo from Kirk himself! Metallica headline Sonisphere in July. Tickets are on sale now, with a £50 deposit scheme now up and running.