Blair Jollands describes his cinematic songwriting as "country and eastern", a smart reference for songs which nod towards the sweeping drama of Nick Cave, the lush, elegant melodies of Scott Walker and the soulful swagger of Rufus Wainwright.

Carve It Up is taken from the New Zealand-born, East London resident’s as-yet-untitled third album, due in autumn, and confirms his burgeoning reputation as a true craftsman. Check it out below.