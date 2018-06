Foo Fighters have landed a week long residency on US TV megashow, The Late Show With David Letterman, and kicked it off with a rather bodacious cover of Black Sabbath anthem, War Pigs!

Check out the cover, which also features country star Zac Brown, below!

The Foos release album number eight, Sonic Highways, on November 10 via Roswell/Columbia. A special documentary of the same name premieres on BBC Four on October 26.