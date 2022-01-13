Venom Prison drop ferocious new single Nemesis

Venom Prison have shared the new single, Nemesis, lifted from their forthcoming album, Erebos, set to arrive February 4.

The track is accompanied by a dark, atmospheric video set in a forest, directed by Thomas Coe-Brooker, who has worked with Venom Prison on numerous previous visual projects.

Nemesis is the third taste of the Welsh death metaller's new album, and follows the previously shared tracks Pain Of Oizys and Judges Of The Underworld.

“This song is about the urge to hurt the person who has caused you irreparable harm and has changed your life forever" explains Venom Prison in a joint statement. "It deals with having been left to fix the damage done to you all by yourself. This specifically relates to experiencing narcissistic abuse and the trauma resulting from it.

“Narcissists tend to pick empaths as their victims because they are emotional sponges who can absorb feelings from other people easily and this makes them very attractive to narcissists as these people will fulfil all of their needs in a selfless way.

"This results in a parasitic relationship. With Nemesis we wanted to capture the emotions of aggression, determination and pain in a more traditional Venom Prison manner. Bringing you brutal moments, energetic pace and the head banging assault of heavy metal.”

Last year, vocalist Larissa Stupar spoke to Metal Hammer about what fans can expect from the new album, citing that the record will "touch on incarceration a lot", adding that "some of it is inspired by the fact we’re not able to walk around as freely as we used to, but also because of everything happening in the outside world.

"With the BLM protests in America, being able to dive into the racism that our societies are facing as well as other elements of marginalisation that plays into incarceration in a vicious cycle. I really wanted to dive deeper and explore that – I wanted to show everything is connected and the only way to break the cycle is to tear up the roots of racism, sexism and misogyny.

"That’s the main point of the album – but I also like to pick up personal things, like we’ve lost family members over the past few years and there are elements of depression and anxiety in there too.”

Listen to Nemesis below: