Venezuelan synthesiser pioneer Oksana Linde to release first album

One of Venezuela's pioneering female electronic musicians, Oksana Linde, is to have her very first album released. Aquatic And Other Worlds has been collated by Buh Records founder Luis Alvarado and will be released by the label on March 25.

"Fans of Tangerine Dream or Klaus Schulze will love Oksana Linde's music," exclaims Alvarado, who has compiled Aquatic And Other Worlds from material Linde recorded between 1983 and 1989.

Linde was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1948, into a family of Ukrainian immigrants. Her work became known at the beginning of the 80s, coinciding with the emergence of a new scene of Venezuelan electronic synthesiser music.

In 1981, aged 33, Line quite her job to devote her time to music and art. She borrowed a Polymoog synthesiser, then a TEAC open reel tape recorder and a Moog Source, setting up a home studio and beginning to compose. She would later add a 16-channel mixer, a Roland Tape Echo, a TR-505 drum machine, a Korg M1, and years later a Korg TR-88.

Despite composing constantly, Linde's work remained unpublished, until discovered by Alvarado, who describes Lind as "one of the secret treasures of electronic music in Latin America" and "to the same creative trail started by artists such as Delia Derbyshire, Suzanne Ciani or Laurie Spiegel."

Aquatic And Other Worlds will be available on digital platforms and as a limited edition of 300 copies on vinyl. You can view the album art, by René Sánchez, below.

