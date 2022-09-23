Vended release explosive live music video for single Ded To Me

Vended have dropped the official music video for their latest single, Ded To Me, which was released in July.

The visual, filmed by Dark Fable Media, is live footage filmed from the rising stars summer 2022 tour, which took in headline shows, an appearance at Bloodstock festival and supports to Slipknot.

Speaking of the track back when it was first released, the band said: "This song is unforgiving and uncompromising. We are back and better than ever. This is a straight fuck you!"

Hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, Vended are comprised of vocalist Griffin (son of Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor) drummer Simon (son of Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan), as well as bassist Jeremiah Pugh, lead guitarist Cole Espeland and rhythm guitarist Connor Grodzicki.

Last year, they released the singles Asylum and Burn My Misery, and dropped a five-track debut EP titled What Is It / Kill It.

Next month, Vended will be heading out on tour across the US alongside Jinjer and P.O.D. The trek will kick off on October 31 in San Diego, and will see the trio of bands perform in Sacramento, Denver, Minneapolis and more before wrapping up on November 23 in Philadelphia.

Watch the video for Ded To Me below:

Last month, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan sent out the blunt message to anyone dismissing their band's achievements based on their family ties to Slipknot: "shut the fuck up".

In an interview with Kerrang!, the two musicians fought their corner to be viewed as a successful band in their own right, and not merely one built off of the fame of their fathers.

"Yeah, we got more help than other bands do and I’m honest about that," admits drummer Crahan. "I’m not going to say we didn’t because that’s not fair to who our fathers are. They’ve helped us, but they have never, ever, ever, written our music, never showed us how to play, never showed us how to perform onstage, they’ve never done any of that. When people say, ‘Oh, Griffin’s dad’s probably showing him how to scream how he does,’ Griff is learning on his fucking own."

“I understand when people say, ‘Oh, they got all of their musical talent from their fathers'," Griffin Taylor adds. "I understand where people come from with that, because of genes or just the way a voice is built or someone’s reflexes are built, but we didn’t get our parents’ musical talent. We found that on our own."

