‘Sons of Slipknot’ Vended share savage new single Ded To Me

Vended, the Des Moines, Iowa metal band featuring vocalist Griffin 'Son of Corey' Taylor and drummer Simon 'Son of Shawn' Crahan, have released a fierce new single, Ded To Me, ahead of their first ever UK and European gigs.

In a joint statement referencing the new song, the quintet - completed by guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki and bassist Jeramiah Pugh - say, “This song is unforgiving and uncompromising. We are back and better than ever. This is a straight fuck you!”

Listen to Ded To Me below:

The quintet are set to kick off their very first tour of Europe next week, beginning with a show supporting some familiar faces - namely Daddy Taylor and Daddy Crahan's band Slipknot - at Romexpo in Bucharest, Romania on July 20.



On August 14, the band will open the Ronnie James Dio main stage at Bloodstock. They will then play headline shows at London's The Black Heart (August 15) and The Anvil in Bournemouth (August 17) before continuing their tour back in mainland Europe.

Vended say; "We’ve spent the past year playing shows, touring, releasing music, and meeting fans in the U.S. Now it’s time to start WORLD DOMINATION and hit Europe with the same energy. Hope you're ready, here we come…!"