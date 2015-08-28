Van Morrison albums set for re-release

Expanded and remastered editions of Van Morrison’s 1968 album Astral Weeks and His Band And The Street Choir from 1970 will be released on October 30.

Both records will be issued by Warner Bros on CD and digital download and will feature previously unreleased tracks and alternate cuts from the records.

In addition, Legacy Recordings have released 33 of Morrison’s albums after the division of Sony Music acquired the rights to 50 of his albums. The label have also issued a 37-track career-spanning compilation titled The Essential Van Morrison. They’re now available to download or stream.

He’ll celebrate his 70th birthday on August 31 (Monday) with a performance at the EastSide Arts Festival in his hometown of Belfast.

Astral Weeks Expanded Edition tracklist

01. Astral Weeks 02. Beside You 03. Sweet Thing 04. Cyprus Avenue 05. The Way Young Lovers Do 06. Madame George 07. Ballerina 08. Slim Slow Slider 09. Beside You (Take 1) 10. Madame George (Take 4) 11. Ballerina (Long Version) 12. Slim Slow Slider (Long Version)

His Band and The Street Choir Expanded Edition tracklist

01. Domino 02. Crazy Face 03. Give Me A Kiss 04. I’ve Been Working 05. Call Me Up In Dreamland 06. I’ll Be Your Lover, Too 07. Blue Money 08. Virgo Clowns 09. Gypsy Queen 10. Sweet Jannie 11. If I Ever Needed Someone 12. Street Choir 13. Call Me Up In Dreamland (Take 10) 14. Give Me A Kiss (Take 3) 15. Gypsy Queen (Take 3) 16. I’ve Been Working (Alternate Version) 17. I’ll Be Your Lover, Too (Alternate Version)

Legacy Recordings digital re-releases

St. Dominic’s Preview (1972) Hard Nose The Highway (1973) It’s Too Late to Stop Now (Live) (1974) Veedon Fleece (1974) A Period Pf Transition (1977) Wavelength (1978) Into The Music (1979) Common One (1980) Beautiful Vision (1982) Inarticulate Speech Of The Heart (1983) Live At The Grand Opera House, Belfast (1984) A Sense Of Wonder (1984) No Guru, No Method, No Teacher (1984) Poetic Champions Compose (1987) Irish Heartbeat (w/the Chieftains) (1988) Avalon Sunset (1989) Enlightenment (1990) Hymns to the Silence (1991) Too Long In Exile (1993) A Night In San Francisco (1994) Days Like This (1995) How Long Has This Been Going On? (1995) Tell Me Something: The Songs of Mose Allison (1996) The Healing Game (1997) The Philosopher’s Stone (1998) Back On Top (1999) The Skiffle Sessions: Live In Belfast (2000) Down The Road (2002) What’s Wrong With This Picture? (2003) Magic Time (2005) Pay The Devil (2006) Keep It Simple (2008)