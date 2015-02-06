Trending

Van Morrison to play 70th birthday show in Belfast

Iconic singer to headline festival is his hometown's Cypress Avenue

Van Morrison is to celebrate his 70th birthday with an outdoor show in his hometown of Belfast.

The singer/songwriter will perform at the EastSide Arts Festival on August 31 as he celebrates his birthday. According to the Belfast Telegraph, the event is taking place in the city’s tree-lined Cypress Avenue, after which Morrison named a track on his classic 1968 album Astral Weeks.

A statement from organisers says: “Van Morrison will celebrate his 70th birthday by appearing at this most iconic of venues – a most beautiful location made famous across the world through the song from his ground-breaking and widely acclaimed Astral Weeks album, first released in 1968.

“This will be a unique, once in a lifetime experience, not to be missed. Quite simply, you will want to say you were here.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on March 2 via the festival’s website.

