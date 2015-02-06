Van Morrison to play 70th birthday show in Belfast

Van Morrison is to celebrate his 70th birthday with an outdoor show in his hometown of Belfast.

The singer/songwriter will perform at the EastSide Arts Festival on August 31 as he celebrates his birthday. According to the Belfast Telegraph, the event is taking place in the city’s tree-lined Cypress Avenue, after which Morrison named a track on his classic 1968 album Astral Weeks.

A statement from organisers says: “Van Morrison will celebrate his 70th birthday by appearing at this most iconic of venues – a most beautiful location made famous across the world through the song from his ground-breaking and widely acclaimed Astral Weeks album, first released in 1968.

“This will be a unique, once in a lifetime experience, not to be missed. Quite simply, you will want to say you were here.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on March 2 via the festival’s website.