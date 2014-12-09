Uriah Heep confirm live DVD

Uriah Heep have confirmed the release of a DVD entitled Live At Koko on February 20.

The 17-track performance was shot in London in March this year, and will be available as a 2CD/DVD set.

In September mainman Mick Box accepted a Progressive Music Award on behalf of the band. They were given the Outer Limits gong in recognition of a catalogue of material that’s “most definitely progressive although not necessarily in the traditional sense.”

Heep released 24th album Outsider earlier this year. It was their first after the death of bassist Trevor Bolder from cancer last year. Box said: “We were waiting for Trevor to get well again – but life took another turn and then he was no longer with us. In the studio we never stopped talking about him as if he was still there’ his spirit was there all the way through.”

Live At Koko tracklist