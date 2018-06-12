Uriah Heep announce Livin' The Dream album and new single

Uriah Heep - Livin' The Dream 1. Grazed By Heaven

2. Living The Dream

3. Take Away My Soul

4. Knocking At My Door

5. Rocks In The Road

6. Waters Flowin’

7. It’s All Been Said

8. Goodbye To Innocence

9. Falling Under Your Spell

10. Dreams Of Yesteryear

11. Take Away My Soul (alternate version) Pre-order Livin' The Dream

Uriah Heep have announced details of their 25th studio album, Livin' The Dream, the follow-up to 2014's Outsider. The band have also released a new single, Grazed By Heaven.

The music for Grazed By Heaven was written by Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, while the lyrics were written by former Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto.

“The song is clearly about sexual tension and desire, very much in the form of Fifty Shades Of Grey, putting oneself at ease with the person who is taking control of the situation and trusting you will be in absolute bliss," says Soto. "Fantasy and lust is the calling card here, it’s quite black & white really. The song is very sexy so naturally called for a sexy lyric.”



"Grazed was born out of my desire to write a blazing Heeprock track," says Rimmer. "I put together the music and arrangement but needed a very strong melody line and lyric to match the music and the Riff. I have been a fan of Jeff Scott Soto's voice and writing for many years, so asked Jeff about a collaboration. He loved the song and came up with the perfect and powerful lyric and melody."

Livin' The Dream was recorded with Canadian engineer Jay Ruston.

"Working with Jay was amazing!', says Mick Box. "He totally understood what we were going for on this album and he delivered big time. "We wanted a Heep album that the band and the fans would be proud of, and with Jay at the helm, we have delivered that. There are rock songs, rock ballads, and a couple of prog songs encompassing everything Heep."

"All the traits that made Heep famous in the past are here on this new album," adds vocalist Bernie Shaw. "Passion, power, harmony and substance. Heep trademarks from the first riff."

The band has also announced a World Tour that will run into 2019. "The mighty Heep are proudly able to tour in over 61 countries and we look forward to a packed touring schedule in 2018 and 2019," says Box. "Touring is in our blood and what we have a passion to do, and so 2018 is no exception.”

For more details, check the Uriah Heep website.