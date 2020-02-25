Uriah Heep announce 50th anniversary tour for 2020

Uriah Heep have announced a 2020 UK tour to mark their 50th anniversary.

The tour kicks off in Glasgow on November 1 and winds up in Cardiff on November 7. It includes a date at the London Palladium.

Says guitarist and founder member Mick Box: “Who would have imagined back in 1970 that Uriah Heep would still be here celebrating their 50th Anniversary? It is an amazing feat especially as the band are still a vibrant force in the live arena and still producing albums like the latest one ‘Living the Dream’, that has been lauded by the fans and media alike as one of their best in their career.

“It is with great pride that we enter this 50th Anniversary with the same passion, desire and love of what we do, and long may it last. There are still horizons to conquer and new songs to write and perform, and it feels like the adventure has just begun. A big thank you has to go to the fans that have kept with us every inch of the way, and they just keep growing in numbers by the day. Feeling good, you bet I am! ‘Appy days!”

Tickets for Uriah Heep’s 50th Anniversary tour go on general sale on Friday, February 28 at 10am GMT.

Uriah Heep 50th Anniversary UK Tour Dates

Nov 1: Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Nov 2: Gateshead, Sage

Nov 3: Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Nov 4: London, The Palladium

Nov 6: Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Nov 7: Cardiff, St. David’s Hall