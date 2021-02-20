Unreleased Gary Moore songs compiled on How Blue Can You Get album

This month marked the 10th anniversary of the death of former Thin Lizzy guitarist and solo star Gary Moore, and now Provogue Records have dug into the Moore archive to compile an album of previously unheard and unreleased songs.

How Blue Can You Get will be released on April 30 and contains eight tracks. First out of the gates is the Moore original In My Dreams, a Parisienne Walkways-esque ballad featuring that unmistakable Gary Moore tone.

Elsewhere on the album are versions of Freddie King's I'm Tore Down, Memphis Slim's Steppin' Out, Elmore James' Done Somebody Wrong and BB King's How Blue Can You Get, the song that gives the album its name. Full tracklist below.

"Gary Moore was a force," says Toto founder Steve Lukather. "His intensity, as well as his dynamic sweet soft tones, had such deep feel. He was a master, and I got to watch him play and meet him. He was a very nice man as well. His loss is felt by all who loved him, but we are blessed; we can still hear him play on the records, DVD's, and all that will live forever. He was a one of a kind."

"Gary Moore took the blues and turned it on its head for me," adds Black Crowes guitarist Chris Robertson. "His ferocity and his style of playing definitely has been an influence on me. There's a ferociousness on what he does that can't be matched."

"We grew up in the business together, and he eventually became a major solo star," says ex-Whitesnake man Bernie Marsden. "I wasn't remotely surprised, of course, as his playing was so astonishing, a great showman and performer. But to me, he was first and foremost, my friend, and I still miss him today! Enjoy this rare recording."

How Blue Can You Get will be released on limited edition deluxe CD – containing four guitar picks, two coasters, a postcard and a sticker – as a regular CD, and as a blue vinyl LP. It's available to pre-order now.

How Blue Can You Get tracklist

1. I’m Tore Down

2. Steppin’ Out

3. In My Dreams

4. How Blue Can You Get

5. Looking At Your Picture

6. Love Can Make A Fool Of You

7. Done Somebody Wrong

8. Living With The Blues