United Progressive Fraternity reach Intersection

United Progressive Fraternity – who rose from the ashes of Unitopia – have launched a lyric video for their track Intersection.

It’s taken from debut album Fall In Love With The World, to be released via InsideOut on November 10. Matt Williams, Dave Hopgood, Tim Irrgang and Mark ‘Truey’ Trueack are joined in the band by Guy Manning (Manning, The Tangent), Daniel Mash (Maschine, The Tangent) and Marek Arnold (Toxic Smile, Seven Steps To The Green Door). Guest appearances are made by Jon Anderson and Steve Hackett.

UFP say of Intersection, which started out as a Unitopia track: “The idea is to tell the story of direction and of always asking ourselves if we’re on the right path. There is always something standing in the way in life and we must learn to overcome.

“The original arrangement had a heavy ELP-Moraz piano but it was too cliched. Matt and Marek came up with a brilliant duet instead, which gave the piece more originality. Intersection is a musical journey of hope and vision.”

Fall In Love With The World will be available as a digipak CD, double-vinyl with CD including bonus track, and as a digital download.

**Tracklist **