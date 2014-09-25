United Progressive Fraternity add debut details

United Progressive Fraternity have revealed more details of debut album Fall In Love With The World.

The eight-track work is set for launch on November 10 via InsideOut, and will be available as a special-edition digipak CD, gatefold double-LP with CD and digital download.

UFP formed from the ashes of Australian prog outfit Unitopia and features Matt Williams, Dave Hopgood, Tim Irrgang and Mark ‘Truey’ Trueack plus Guy Manning, Daniel Mash and Marek Arnold.

Their first UK appearance takes place at this weekend’s Summer’s End festival in Chepstow. They also play The Bedford in Balham, London, on October 10, the Wesley Arts Centre, Maltby, on October 11, and the Cathouse, Glasgow, on October 12.

The band recently released a video for their track The Water, featuring former Yes vocalist Jon Anderson. Steve Hackett also guests on the album.

Tracklist