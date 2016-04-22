Unearth confirm European tour dates and issue Never Cease promo

Unearth have released a video for their track Never Cease and announced a European summer tour.

Never Cease is taken from the New England metal outfit’s most recent album, 2014’s Watchers Of Rule.

Their European tour includes a performance at Bloodstock festival on August 14, with further dates to be added in due course.

Unearth say: “Europe, we are excited to be coming back this August to play the festival circuit. We’ll be throwing some club dates between the fests, so stay tuned for updates and announcements on those.

“We are also releasing a new video for Never Cease that was put together with footage from our European tour last spring. We want to thank Lukas Hambach from Frameshock Productions for shooting and editing the video.”

Unearth European tour 2016

Aug 08: Sylak Open Air, France

Aug 12: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 13: Into The Grave Fest, Netherlands

Aug 14: Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 18: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany

Aug 19: Luzern Schuur, Switzerland

Aug 20: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 27: Sulingen Reload, Germany