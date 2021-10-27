Ulver, Alcest, Liturgy, Sólstafir among first artists announced for Roadburn 2022

Ulver, Alcest, Liturgy, Sólstafir, Full Of Hell, Backxwash and Nothing are among the first wave of artists to be announced for the 2022 edition of Roadburn festival.

Forced online in 2021, the highly-respected Dutch festival returns to Tilburg in 2022 from April 21 to 24.



Next year’s curators are Milena Eva and Thomas Sciarone of Rotterdam band Gggolddd, with artists booked to appear to include Liturgy, performing their 2019 album H.A.Q.Q. in full, as well as performing their 2020 album Origin of the Alimonies as an opera, Backxwash, who will play two sets, plus Divide and Dissolve and Midwife. Full of Hell will be artists in residence at the festival and will perform four sets, including a collaboration with Nothing called Full of Nothing, while Perturbator’s James Kent will collaborate with Cult Of Luna’s Johannes Persson to perform new project Final Light.

Roadburn’s artistic director Walter Hoeijmakers, says: “After two years of not being able to host a physical festival, we're extremely excited to actually return in 2022. Given the circumstances, everything about this has been a real challenge, but we wanted to make sure that next year's Roadburn will be a stronghold for the forward-thinking artists we all love so much - whether genre-defining established acts or young, up-and-coming artists. We really want to reconnect them with our international community - artistically, musically and physically - and to see them do what they do best: be on stage. We want to give them a platform in front of a live audience again, as it's time to celebrate the music they've written over the past two years, or the much acclaimed albums that helped us through these strange, unprecedented times.

It's equally exciting to have Milena Eva and Thomas Sciarone as our 2022 curators; their commissioned music project for Roadburn Redux, This Shame Should Not Be Mine, elevated GGGOLDDD to a whole new level, as it made such a huge impact - musically, emotionally, and spiritually. The intimate connection felt by everyone online will be greatly amplified at Roadburn 2022, and we could think of no one better than Milena and Thomas to get us all reconnected.”

The line-up so far for Roadburn 2022 is shown in the video art below: