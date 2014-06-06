Ulrich lashes back at Glasto haters

Lars Ulrich has shaken off negative comments by Glastonbury fans – and even other bands – over Metallica's groundbreaking festival appearance.

They’ll become the first metal band to headline when they play the Worthy Farm event on June 28 – but the move has created a backlash from some quarters.

Earlier this week a group of critics launched an online campaign to have the band removed from the bill over frontman James Hetfield’s involvement in big-game hunting. And Barry Burns of Scots outfit Mogwai described Metallica as “shite,” adding: “I can’t wait to hear that guy play the drums again – unbelievably bad.”

Ulrich has told TeamRock the band are able to deal with negativity – although in the video below he appears surprised at the strength of reaction to their Glasto spot.

He says: “Glastonbury is like the Holy Grail in England, and we’re respectful to that. But if somebody sits there and talks about petitions or what some other guy says, there’s a point that it just becomes ridiculous.

“We’re fairly thick-skinned. Obviously if Mick Jagger has something to say, or Alex Turner, or the nice guys in Kasabian, it’s cool. But if some guy in some other band… it’s like, ‘Huh? What? Who are you?’”

Metallica will headline Sonisphere the week after Glastonbury. The Knebworth 40th anniversary event also features Iron Maiden and The Prodigy, plus a live FM radio station powered by TeamRock.

Lars Ulrich talks to TeamRock