TeamRock to power Sonisphere Radio in July

TeamRock.com is to power Sonisphere Radio to bring listeners right into the heart of the legendary rock and metal festival at Knebworth.

Broadcasting from 1200 on Wednesday July 2 until 1200 Monday July 7, TeamRock will be turning up the volume on the iconic festival, which this year is headlined by The Prodigy, Iron Maiden and Metallica.

We’ll be bringing you shows live from the festival site every day between 0800 and 0200, broadcasting interviews with artists and bands and delivering all the essential festival information to provide the ultimate festival radio experience.

In addition to this, each night from Thursday to Sunday we’ll be re-running classic Takeover shows (originally broadcast on TeamRock Radio) featuring Dream Theater, Carcass, Black Spiders and Tesseract between 9pm and 10pm and re-runs of the infamous Ziltoid shows (also originally broadcast on TeamRock Eadio) from 10 to 11pm. Interviews with artists will also be made available on Soundcloud and social media.

To get you into the Sonisphere spirit TeamRock will be providing 24 hour streamed music via the festival’s official website from May 28. Tune in, rock out.