UK PREMIERE: SSS – Dead Wood (feat. Jeff Walker)

SSS (aka Short Sharp Shock) are gearing up to release their new album LIMP.GASP.COLLAPSE. and we're stoked to be streaming the brand new track Dead Wood.

We’re guessing that you love a bit of heavy riffage like the rest of us, but if you’re partial to a good kicking from rampaging hardcore too then SSS are the band for you. Liverpool’s crossover merchants have been making an unholy racket in the UK underground for years and their new LP on Prosthetic is more of the hardcore/heavy metal/crust noise we love.

And if that’s not all, this track features Jeff Walker from bloody Carcass!

LIMP.GASP.COLLAPSE. is out 10th November and you can pre-order it now.