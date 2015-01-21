UK add show to final tour

Eddie Jobson has added a final British date to UK’s last-ever tour.

They’ll follow their previously-announced London concert on March 1 with a performance at the Assembly at Leamington Spa on March 2.

Afterwards the violinist and keyboardist, vocalist John Wetton guitarist Alex Machacek and drummer Virgil Donati will “bring the curtain down” with a guest-studded performance in Tokyo, Japan.

Jobson, who formed the band in 1977, has said he wants to “focus on a more creative future.”

UK final tour

Feb 22: Wroclaw Polish Radio Concert Hall, Poland

Feb 24: Warsaw Progreja Music Zone, Poland

Feb 26: Oslo Cosmopolite, Norway

Feb 28: Zoetermeer De Boergerij, Netherlands

Mar 01: London Under The Bridge

Mar 02: Leamington Spa Assembly

Apr 01: Tokyo, Japan