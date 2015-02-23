UFO join Hard Rock Hell line-up

UFO have joined Saxon at the top of the bill for Hard Rock Hell 9. Joining them on the bill will be Toseland, SuperCharger, The Screaming Eagles, Trucker Diablo, Sky Valley Mistress and King Creature.

“By popular HRH fan demand, UFO have confirmed to join Saxon at HRH 9 for a main stage rock off,” say the organisers. “The last time the two bands met was at HRH 4, but with another five years worth of material plus all the legendary classics, this will be a double header not to be missed.”

Acts already announced for the festival, which takes place in North Wales on November 12-15, include Black Spiders, Rock Goddess, Pig Iron, Skanska Mord and Riot Horse.

Royalty and VIP passes have already sold out, but the few remaining day passes are on sale via the HRH website. Book now via www.hardrockhell.com or call 0203 287 6684.