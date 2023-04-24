U2 reveal more details about revolutionary Las Vegas show inside a sphere

More details have emerged of U2's upcoming performance in a sphere (opens in new tab). The band confirmed the booking in February, announcing plans to become the first live act to perform at the new venue, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, Las Vegas.

At the same time, the band announced that drummer Larry Mullen Jr. would not be taking to the stage while he recuperates from surgery, and that the vacant drum stool would be filled by Bram van den Berg, drummer with Dutch band Krezip.

Now U2 have confirmed the dates of the booking, with five U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere shows running between September 209 and October 8 this year (full dates below). They've also released a promotional video featuring a voiceover from the band's longtime production designer, Willie Williams.

"The sphere is completely unprecedented," says Williams. "You won't see speaker stacks hanging from the ceiling because the entire building is a speaker and a video screen."

“U2 haven’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again," say Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton. "And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We’re the right band, Achtung Baby the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level…

"That’s what U2’s been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the Zoo TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall."

"Sphere is more than just a venue, it’s a gallery and U2’s music is going to be all over the walls,” adds The Edge. "The beauty of Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world’s most advanced audio system, integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as a priority; it’s also the possibilities around immersive experience in real and imaginary landscapes.

"In short, it’s a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we’d be mad not to accept the invitation."

Amongst the many features you'll find at MGM Sphere that won't be found at your local dive bar are an "immersive display plane" that wraps up, over and around the audience, the highest resolution LED screen in the known universe, 10,000 seats with "Infrasound Haptic System", the world's largest "Beamforming Audio System" and super high-speed broadband.

For a complete list of presale, general sale, VIP and hotel packages, visit u2.ticketmaster.com (opens in new tab).

Bono and The Edge recently gave Apple Music’s Zane Lowe a sneak preview of the venue.

"What this has been designed to achieve is completely immersive sound," The Edge tells Lowe. "So the main array of speakers is above our heads, but throughout the entire building our speakers are focused, so that you have the capability of placing the audience inside a whole 360 degree sonic spectrum."

Watch both videos below.

Sep 29: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Sep 30: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 05: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 07: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 08: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Get tickets (opens in new tab).