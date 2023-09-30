U2 launch The Sphere venue in Las Vegas and our minds are appropriately boggled

U2 have played the first show of their 25-show residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, and the official photos are in.

Kicking off their run of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere with a 22-song set, the band appeared to use every pixel of the highest resolution LED screen in the known universe, entertaining an audience of 18,600 that included the likes of Andre Agassi, Bryan Cranston, Chelsea Clinton, Dr. Dre, Flava Flav, Jane Seymour, Jason Bateman, Jeff Bezos, Jimmy Iovine, Jimmy Kimmel, Katy Perry, Lars Ulrich, Lebron James, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Oscar De La Hoya, Maria Sharapova, Matt Damon, Paul McCartney and Snoop Dogg.

U2: Las Vegas The Sphere setlist

Zoo Station

The Fly

Even Better Than the Real Thing

Mysterious Ways

One

Until the End of the World

Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World

All I Want Is You

Desire

Angel of Harlem

Love Rescue Me

So Cruel

Acrobat

Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

Love Is Blindness

Encore

Elevation

Atomic City

Vertigo

Where the Streets Have No Name

With or Without You

Beautiful Day

Sep 29: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Sep 30: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 05: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 07: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 08: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 11: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 13: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 14: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 18: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 20: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 21: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 25: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 27: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Oct 28: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Nov 01: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Nov 03: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Nov 04: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Dec 01: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Dec 02: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Dec 06: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Dec 08: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Dec 09: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Dec 13: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Dec 15: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

Dec 16: Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, NV

