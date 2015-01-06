Tyrannosaurus Rex reissues announced

Universal Music are to release the first three Tyrannosaurus Rex albums later this month.

Marc Bolan and Steve Peregrin Took’s My People Were Fair And Had Sky In Their Hair…, Prophets, Seers & Sages: Angels Of The Ages and Unicorn have been fully remastered and feature previously unreleased songs, including home demos, alternate versions and tracks which originally appeared on DJ John Peel’s Top Gear show in the late 60s.

They’ll launch on January 26 on deluxe CD and 180g double vinyl along with three limited 7-inch edition singles: Strange Orchestras, Consuela and Nijinsky Hind.

Last year remastered editions of Bolan’s Tanx and Zinc Alloy And The Hidden Riders Of Tomorrow were reissued via Demon Music.

The latest collection is now available to pre-order via Universal’s Sound Of Vinyl site.