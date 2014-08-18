Twin Atlantic play HMV London in-store

Twin Atlantic, whose new album Great Divide was released today, will perform a short acoustic set at 6pm before a signing session. Fans are advised to get to the store early to collect wristbands, as numbers are limited.

The show will be filmed for TeamRock using Panocast, a 360-degree technology used recently to film Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson as he took part in a World War I dogfight in the skies above the Sonisphere festival. The Twin Atlantic footage will be made available as a free download for Classic Rock readers who have the magazine’s newsstand app. Panocast will also film a roundtable discussion for the readers of the digital version of Prog Magazine.

TeamRock have also partnered with HMV in support of their rock campaign, which runs throughout August and September. CDs included in the campaign are just £10 for two, both in-store and online.