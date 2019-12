Twin Atlantic are set to support Kings Of Leon at three upcoming UK stadium shows.

The Scots rockers – who also play Reading & Leeds and T In The Park this year – will appear with the American band at St James Park in Newcastle on Saturday, May 31, Milton Keynes Bowl on Sunday, June 22 and Swansea’s Liberty Stadium on Wednesday, July 2.

Twin Atlantic release their third album Great Divide on Monday, August 18. A single, Heart And Soul, was released in April.

See the video for Heart And Soul below