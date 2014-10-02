Twin Atlantic drop Hold On promo

Twin Atlantic have released a video for their new single Hold On.

The track is taken from their third album Great Divide, which was released in August.

Twin Atlantic head out on a UK tour in support of the album this month, starting in Aberdeen.

Twin Atlantic UK tour 2014

Oct 23: Aberdeen Music Hall Oct 24: Glasgow Barrowland Oct 25: Glasgow Barrowland Oct 27: Newcastle Academy Oct 28: Manchester Academy Oct 29: Sheffield Academy Oct 30: Leeds Metropolitan University Nov 01: Birmingham Institute Nov 02: Cardiff Solus Nov 03: London Roundhouse Nov 04: Southampton Guildhall Nov 06: Cambridge Junction