Twice Bitten out of Bad Elephant showcase

Twice Bitten have been forced to pull out of this month’s Prog and House Of Progression-sponsored Bad Elephant Music showcase.

The band report that frontman Rog Patterson has hurt his neck, resulting in the cancellation.

The group say: “Unfortunately Rog – one half of Twice Bitten – has suffered a slipped disc in his neck, and is unable to even hold, let alone play a guitar. Twice Bitten have, therefore, had to withdraw from An Evening of Bad Elephant Music.”

We Are Kin have been brought into the lineup and will perform an acoustic set at the event which takes place on February 23, at London’s Boston Music Room.

Other artists set to perform on the night are The Gift, Tom Slatter and jh.

Tickets for An Evening Of Bad Elephant Music are on sale now.